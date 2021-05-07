Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) PT Lowered to $22.00

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESPR. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.79. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $53.73. The stock has a market cap of $585.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The company had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.84) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

