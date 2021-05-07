Ethereum Push Notification Service Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 7th. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.96 or 0.00008667 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market cap of $16.77 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00071434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.41 or 0.00266514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.56 or 0.01160307 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00030390 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $432.86 or 0.00756906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,070.10 or 0.99794023 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ethereum Push Notification Service

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,384,150 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

