EULAV Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

EULAV Asset Management raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $12,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

STZ traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.53 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.39 and its 200-day moving average is $217.59.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,879 shares of company stock worth $9,089,398. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

