EULAV Asset Management Has $15.96 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

EULAV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,055 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.17. 194,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,391,272. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.60 and its 200 day moving average is $103.78. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

