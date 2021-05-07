EULAV Asset Management Has $30.62 Million Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $30,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in RingCentral by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.26.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total transaction of $137,977.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,277,624.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total transaction of $5,150,934.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,299 shares in the company, valued at $82,907,012.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,371 shares of company stock valued at $18,956,540 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock traded up $5.29 on Friday, hitting $266.58. The stock had a trading volume of 24,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,963. The business has a 50 day moving average of $313.54 and a 200 day moving average of $341.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

