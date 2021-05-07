EULAV Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

EULAV Asset Management lowered its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $1,954,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,140,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $1,249,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,081,540 shares of company stock valued at $382,709,039 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PENN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.28. The company had a trading volume of 147,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,056,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.88.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.26) EPS. Research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

