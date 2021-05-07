EULAV Asset Management Makes New Investment in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

EULAV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,319,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Itron by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 131,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 30,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Itron by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITRI stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.48. 3,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,586. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.87 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,875.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

