EULAV Asset Management Sells 96,555 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

EULAV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 96,555 shares during the period. HEICO comprises approximately 1.2% of EULAV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. EULAV Asset Management owned 0.27% of HEICO worth $46,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in HEICO by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 36,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,724,000 after buying an additional 50,946 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 262.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. Canaccord Genuity raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price target on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark increased their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEICO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.88.

NYSE HEI traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $139.16. 1,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,950. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.91 and a 200-day moving average of $128.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $81.56 and a 52 week high of $142.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $417.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. HEICO’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

