EUNO (EUNO) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 19% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 7th. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $16.85 million and approximately $29,006.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $734.97 or 0.01275393 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,194,780,620 coins and its circulating supply is 6,194,781,275 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.