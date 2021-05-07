Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter.

Shares of EVAX stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.61.

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on EVAX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.