Evedo Price Tops $0.48 on Major Exchanges (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Evedo has a market capitalization of $6.97 million and $16.79 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Evedo has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00084731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00021293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00064899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.15 or 0.00796862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.00102286 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,059.35 or 0.08838405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,423,277 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

