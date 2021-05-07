Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Receives $64.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.86.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 1,536.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after buying an additional 234,341 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at $1,907,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 22.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 271,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,771,000 after purchasing an additional 49,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $63.84. 41,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $65.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.05%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

