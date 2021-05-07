Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,794,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,982 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 2.05% of Everi worth $25,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Everi by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVRI opened at $18.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.34. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 3.08.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $265,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,318 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley began coverage on Everi in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

