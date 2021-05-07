Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. Evolent Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE:EVH traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,890. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

In other Evolent Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $427,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $414,456.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.73.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

