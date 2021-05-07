Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Stake Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 259.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 420,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,500 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $10,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AQUA. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 268.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,974,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,264.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,385,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,518,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,899,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,902,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

AQUA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.92.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $1,476,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.