Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Gap Down to $28.63

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.63, but opened at $27.83. Evoqua Water Technologies shares last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 18,188 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AQUA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $1,476,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 268.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,974,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,240,000 after buying an additional 2,167,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,264.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,385,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,518,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,899,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,902,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,643 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

