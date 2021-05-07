Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Cut to $155.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price decreased by research analysts at BTIG Research from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EXAS. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.94.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $108.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.87 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $232,407.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,685.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,668 shares of company stock worth $10,636,957. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.