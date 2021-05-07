Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,191,153. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average of $42.44. Exelon has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

