Exeter Financial LLC Acquires 261 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.47.

NYSE:ITW traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.16. 3,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.66 and a fifty-two week high of $237.51.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.