Exeter Financial LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE CL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.44. 50,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,837,651. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $65.54 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at $552,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,118 shares of company stock valued at $791,225 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.