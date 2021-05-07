Exeter Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 1.5% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.00.

APD stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,844. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.52 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.58.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

