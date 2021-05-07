Exeter Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises approximately 1.4% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $385,851,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,307,000 after buying an additional 2,679,622 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in General Mills by 14,091.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 943,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,490,000 after buying an additional 937,067 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 2,173.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 894,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,590,000 after buying an additional 855,040 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in General Mills by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,274,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,923,000 after buying an additional 708,687 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.46. The stock had a trading volume of 39,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,791. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

