Exeter Financial LLC Takes $214,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Exeter Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $502.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,492. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.13. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $271.91 and a 52-week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

