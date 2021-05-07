Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Increased to $198.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EXPE. Benchmark boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.09.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE stock opened at $164.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.61. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $58.39 and a 52 week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,194 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $207,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $638,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,003 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.