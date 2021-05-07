Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Boosted by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 108.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,079 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.4% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 227,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after buying an additional 153,965 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $61.69. 687,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,786,922. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.77.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

