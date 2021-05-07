Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 208.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,965 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 115,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 43,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.91. The stock had a trading volume of 572,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,786,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $262.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

