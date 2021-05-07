Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price boosted by Truist from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.15.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $61.55 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $260.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.8% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 97,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,552 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 313.9% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 116,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 87,976 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.9% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 36,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $1,494,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 131.9% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 29,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

