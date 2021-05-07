Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $415.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $360.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FB. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.11.

NASDAQ FB opened at $320.02 on Wednesday. Facebook has a 1 year low of $200.69 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.45, for a total transaction of $12,102,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock valued at $520,850,269 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 10.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 4.8% during the first quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 53.9% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at $535,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

