Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $414.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $360.00 to $414.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.37% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FB. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.11.

FB stock opened at $320.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $302.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.40. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $200.69 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $21,599,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock valued at $520,850,269 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

