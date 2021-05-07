FairCoin Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. FairCoin has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and $119.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FairCoin has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FairCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0822 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002502 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 55.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005180 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00111234 BTC.

FairCoin Profile

FairCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

