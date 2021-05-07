FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Holdings Increased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 101.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,821 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.33% of FARO Technologies worth $20,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in FARO Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 82,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FARO. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of FARO opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.41. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. Equities research analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

