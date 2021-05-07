FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Stock Position Increased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 101.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 121,821 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.33% of FARO Technologies worth $20,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in FARO Technologies by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 112,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 53,757 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in FARO Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 82,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FARO. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of FARO opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.41. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. Equities research analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

