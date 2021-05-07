Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Fastly from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.69.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $42.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $894,658.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,694,496.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 15,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $1,521,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,970.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 334,873 shares of company stock valued at $26,495,940. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Fastly by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

