Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRT. Scotiabank downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.71.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,415. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $116.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

