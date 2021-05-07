Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE:FSS traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $42.79. 1,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,436. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $42.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average of $35.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $4,305,138.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSS. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 399,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,265,000 after acquiring an additional 69,200 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,491,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 92,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $947,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

