Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Receives $28.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.75.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.15%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,332,570.00. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $153,350.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,074. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,607. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FHI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,657,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,134,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,653,000 after purchasing an additional 864,861 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 122.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 242,466 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 400,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 227,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 2,870,142.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 200,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 200,910 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

