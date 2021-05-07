Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.00

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.98, with a volume of 67321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.55.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average is $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. Research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $153,350.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,074. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,332,570.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,607. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at $38,657,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,134,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,653,000 after purchasing an additional 864,861 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 242,466 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 400,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 227,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 2,870,142.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 200,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 200,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

