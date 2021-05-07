FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO Henry J. Maier Sells 19,382 Shares

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO Henry J. Maier sold 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.89, for a total value of $5,928,759.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,432 shares in the company, valued at $16,956,094.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FDX traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $314.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,823,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.40 and a fifty-two week high of $315.10. The stock has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.60.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $440,593,000 after purchasing an additional 139,651 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

