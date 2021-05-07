Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

NYSE:FNF opened at $46.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.85. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $3,108,212.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 346,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 469,055 shares of company stock valued at $19,703,475. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,172,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,190,000 after purchasing an additional 658,818 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,490,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,530,000 after purchasing an additional 206,291 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,542,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,512,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,302,000 after acquiring an additional 416,827 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,380,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.