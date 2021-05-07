Fiera Capital Co. (FSZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

TSE FSZ traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$10.99. 55,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,835. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -343.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.68. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of C$7.56 and a 1-year high of C$11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$195.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$192.69 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 1.5499999 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSZ. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fiera Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.96.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

