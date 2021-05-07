Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.59 and last traded at C$3.55. Approximately 115,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 176,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.53.

FIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Filo Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Filo Mining from C$2.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Filo Mining from C$4.60 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$5.75 price target on shares of Filo Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Filo Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 18th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.26. The firm has a market cap of C$437.55 million and a PE ratio of -20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.03 and a quick ratio of 8.96.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Filo Mining Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Filo Mining Company Profile (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

