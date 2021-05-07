Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 27.9% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 83,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,362,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $296,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,153,166 shares of company stock valued at $609,262,161. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $299.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.28. The company has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.25 and a fifty-two week high of $318.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

