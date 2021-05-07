Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of IP opened at $61.74 on Friday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.