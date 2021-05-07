Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 8,035 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.0% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Waste Management by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 63,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 28.2% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,641.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,812 shares of company stock worth $4,353,766 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $141.48 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.13 and a 52-week high of $142.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.00 and a 200-day moving average of $120.07.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

