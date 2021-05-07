FinNexus (FNX) Price Tops $0.44 on Major Exchanges

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. In the last seven days, FinNexus has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One FinNexus coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FinNexus has a market cap of $14.17 million and $5.07 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00084588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00019820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00063792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.60 or 0.00804343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00102644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,098.45 or 0.09020910 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

FinNexus Profile

FinNexus is a coin. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 31,912,070 coins. The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

