FIO Protocol Price Reaches $0.34 on Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 7th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000597 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 11% against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $80.05 million and approximately $9.75 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 756,703,362 coins and its circulating supply is 234,476,457 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

