First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.60. First Busey posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on BUSE. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

BUSE opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.62. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.13. First Busey has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. First Busey’s payout ratio is 42.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,875,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,515,000 after buying an additional 174,040 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of First Busey by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,384,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,511,000 after acquiring an additional 117,217 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Busey by 670.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,791,000 after purchasing an additional 773,183 shares during the period. THB Asset Management increased its position in First Busey by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 514,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 163,747 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Busey by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 46,353 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

