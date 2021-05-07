First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Separately, Truist upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $50.79 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.96.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 528.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,253 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,499,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,423,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,663,000 after acquiring an additional 238,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,552,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,617,000 after buying an additional 222,066 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,422,000 after buying an additional 129,473 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

