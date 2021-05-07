First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

First Industrial Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by 19.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Shares of FR stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average is $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,492. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.42.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

