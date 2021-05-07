First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Interstate BancSystem in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 53.42%.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 1,400 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $69,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,229.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $34,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,737 shares of company stock worth $1,850,760. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 23.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,245,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after purchasing an additional 87,418 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 11.8% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,768,000. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

